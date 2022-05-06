BizTech: All you need to know about the E-Levy from announcement to implementation

Business News of Friday, 6 May 2022

The Ghana Revenue Authority has begun the implementation of the electronic transfer levy. However, this implementation came after various stages of opposition and disapproval from the Minority in parliament and the general public.



In November last year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of the 2022 budget announced that effective January 1, 2022, all electronic transactions will attract a 1.75% levy, expected to rake in about GH¢6.7billion in revenue. Minority in Parliament vehemently kicked against the levy explaining that the imposition of a tax on mobile money and other electronic transactions will erode the country’s gains in attaining digital financial inclusion.



Government, however, went ahead to pass the levy after a walkout staged by the Minority.



The Minority is currently in court to dispute the constitutionality of the passage of the levy.



In this week’s edition of BizTech, we bring you a detailed account of the happenings surrounding the levy’s implementation to date.



