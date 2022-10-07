BizTech: All about the 'Nimde3' mobile application targeting 1 million with IT skills

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

As part of efforts to bridge the access gap within Africa for digital literacy, a team of individuals have developed a unique mobile application to serve this purpose.



The aim of the app which is known as ‘Nimde3’ seeks to provide basic to intermediate IT skills which can be accessed through respective local and foreign languages.



Executive Director of Slamm Foundation, Francisca Boateng, taking her turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech emphasised the importance of infusing digital technologies to bridge Africa’s literacy gap and access to education.



She explained that although some 50 percent of the world’s population have access to the internet, there still remains a fraction of about 20 percent without access to digital education.



"The rationale behind developing this mobile application is to bridge the literacy app and offer access to education. We are targeting to reach some 1 million people who can gain access by using the mobile application which offers wide-ranging IT education,” Francisca Boateng said.



