BizTech: Abbosey Okai leadership talks spare parts village, relocation

Business News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is tension brewing at the Abbosey Okai, arguably the hub of the spare part of Ghana over relocation plans.



The leadership of the association has hinted of a spare parts village to manufacture vehicles component in the next five years.



Plans are underway for the relocation of all spare parts dealers from Abossey Okai in Accra to a yet to be decided location.



However, some spare parts dealers are opposing the relocation.



Reacting to the development on GhanaWeb's BizTech programme, co-Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Siaw Ampadu said “we support the relocation because it’s been over 20 years now since we thought of the relocation”.



He explained that “about 80% of us do not have a place to urinate. We urinate in containers and dump them in drains”.



“We have about 5,000 shops in Abossey Okai and only a few have toilet facilities. People queue for public toilets in the area.” He told GhanaWeb's Desmond Frimpong.



