BizTech: A look at prices of goods and services as inflation hits 31.7%

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prices of goods and services have witnessed an unprecedented spike in 2022.



Data from the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that inflation for July hit an alarming 31.7%, the highest since November 2003.



Checks by GhanaWeb on the Ghanaian market showed that prices of food items, and other goods and services have more than doubled in the last 4 months this year.



Interacting with GhanaWeb’s Stella Dziedzorm Sogli, the traders lamented the increase, adding that the increased prices have been due to the increase in transport fares and other external factors.



In this week’s edition of BizTech, traders at the Lapaz New Market detailed the price increases and how their businesses have been affected.



“I’ve been selling these vegetables for a very long time and when I started, it was a very good business. We could buy a box for 200 cedis, which was very profitable. But in the past 6 months, when we go to the market, it is very unbearable, green pepper, cabbage, everything, has become unbearable,” a vegetable seller said.



Sellers of poultry products also lamented the cost of their items attributing it to the increasing cost of poultry feed and other inputs.



An egg seller stated that “The eggs are too expensive. I intend to stop selling them. When I buy eggs for 29cedis, I sell 5 for 5cedis and I make a profit of 1cedi. Also, when I buy the box for 400cedis, my profit is not even up to 15cedis which is very expensive. Sometimes too, the eggs get broken before you come back so it’s bad.”



The traders want the government to reduce taxes on fuel to ensure that the country enjoys some price stability in the coming days.



