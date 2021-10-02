BizTech: A conversation with an economist on policy rate maintenance, phasing out of cedi notes

Business News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank has announced its decision to maintain the monetary policy rate at its 102nd press conference.



The rate which is of keen interest to businesses was pegged at 13.5 percent with the Bank Ghana citing inflation risk remaining in the medium term in the absence of further unexpected shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic.



To unpack the developments, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engaged Henry Agyei Asare who is a financial analyst and founder of Tentmaker Ghana, an entrepreneurship incubation hub for Ghanaians.



Agyei taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment outlined a number of measures government needed to take in order to revitalize the economy from impacts of the pandemic.



He also opined on the central bank’s decision to soon phase out GH¢1 and GH¢2 notes from the economy.



