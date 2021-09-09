BizTech: A conversation on digital payments across Africa

Business News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), payment transactions will come in handy through digital platforms.



Coming up on this Friday’s edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah sits down with the Chief Executive Officer of the FX Kudi Company, a borderless platform seeking to champion digital payments in Africa.



Abioye Oyetunji is our guest on BizTech which will be aired on September 10, 2021, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the promo below:







