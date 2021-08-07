Bird flu outbreak affects 24 farms – Veterinary Services Directorate

Business News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: GNA

About 24 farms have been affected by the current bird flu outbreak.



They comprise 18 farms in the Greater Accra region, three in the Central Region, two in Ashanti, and one in the Volta region.



Risk Communicator, Ghana Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sasu, told the GNA that out of a total stock of 19,320 birds in the Greater Accra region, 11,491 have died from the outbreak.



The Central region had 4,100 birds dead out of the Region’s total stock of 13,657 and the Volta region, 495 birds out of the region’s 2,482 birds. Dr Sassu said the Ashanti region recorded 2,728 deaths out of the Region’s 5,992 bird stock.



This means that out of the 41,451 total bird stock in the four regions, 18,814 had died as a result of the flu.



He urged bird farmers to abide strictly by all preventive measures against the flu, adding that the Ghana Veterinary Services, among other measures, is on strict monitoring of cases to contain them.



Among the measures, bird farmers are to ensure that all movement of birds and bird products are strictly supervised by the Ghana Veterinary Services.



Farmers are also required to report suspected cases to the Ghana Veterinary Services.