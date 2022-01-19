Bird flu kills over 7,000 birds killed in Sunyani

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

783 crates destroyed in bird-flu outbreak in the Bono region



Public urged to stay calm over bird-flu fears



Farmers asked to intensify bio security measures on farms



Bono regional veterinarian, Dr. Donald Joachim Darko, has disclosed that over 7,000 birds infected with bird flu in the Sunyani Municipality have been culled.



The birds totaling 7,200 were destroyed alongside 783 crates of eggs and some feed through natural death and induced killing.



“The first farm has a total of 7,200 and then we depopulated 5,800; it means that 1,400 died naturally and we humanely killed the 5,800. In addition, we had about 783 crates of eggs and then about 10 bags of 40kilos each of feed that were all destroyed along with the birds,” he said.



The veterinarian wants farmers to intensify bio security in their farms and surroundings following the outbreak of Avian Influenza (H5).



Dr. Darko also outlined measured being carried out to contain and reduce the spread, he says affected farms have been barricaded to ward-off people from directly accessing these farms.



He also calls on the public to remain calm as measures are put in place to control further spread of the disease.



“With the presence of H5 (Avian Influenza) in the region and just around Sunyani, in order to contain the disease, we have called all the poultry farmers association chairs to intensify their bio security measures,” he said.





“So, we are saying that the public shouldn’t panic, as we are on ground taking all the measures, because we will make sure that those we are suspecting, we will have no more eggs, and poultry from them. The regional public health emergency response team is on the ground doing what is necessary so that the disease will not spread and affect humans,” Darko added.