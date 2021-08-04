Bird flu has affected our sales - Poultry dealers

Business News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some sellers in the poultry business in the Greater Accra Region have lamented that the outbreak of bird flu has affected their daily sales.



According to them, the situation has cost them a lot.



For a couple of weeks now there has been information circulating concerning the outbreak of bird flu which has led to the death of several fowls across the country.



At the Santana Market at Abelemkpe, Mr. Yaw, who has been trading in fowls for almost a decade, stated that ”the flu has been a huge challenge to those of us in the business. It has cut down our daily sales drastically because of the number of fowls I use to sell before the flu, I cannot even sell half that number as of now” he said.



He added that ” initially, I use to sell thirty to forty fowls a day, but for now, I cannot even sell up to ten in a day” he said.



The seller said, the retailers only depend on the authorities since they have less knowledge on issues of such nature. It is the farmers who have been given education on how to curb situations like this.



In July this year, the Director of the Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr. Patrick Abakeh, disclosed that seven farms have so far been affected by the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in the country.



In all, 5,811 birds died naturally on the affected farms, while the Service destroyed 4,500 birds.



He indicated that the disease affected five farms in Greater Accra; killing 3,167 birds naturally and resulting in some 300 others being destroyed.



Again, the flu affected one farm in the Central Region, causing 2,400 birds to die naturally while 4,200 birds were destroyed.



Aside from that, one farm in the Volta Region was affected resulting, in the death of 224 birds.