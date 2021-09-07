Bird Strike at KIA: Investigations to be completed within two months – AIB

Business News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

The Aircraft Accident and Incident and Prevention Bureau (AIB) has said it expects an investigation into a recent bird strike incident to be completed within two months.



The development comes after the bureau was notified about the incident which involved a bird finding its way into the engine compartment of the Royal Dutch airline, KLM on September 3, 2021, and led to the airliner cancelling its flight from Accra to Amsterdam.



A statement issued by the Bureau said it has also appointed an Investigator in Charge; Air Commodore (Rtd) Kwame Mamphey to lead the investigations.



The probe into the incident is expected to focus on the determination of the causes and contribution factors into the incident, provision of a preparation report, and safety recommendations.



“By international practice, the AIB assembled all relevant data before the aircraft was released, as it was assessed to be airworthy after the incident. Its grant to fly off to Amsterdam will not place any negative effect on the investigation process,” the statement added.



The investigation, according to the bureau is in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Act 2020, Act 1028.



