Billions of Dollars in reparations won't change anything - MFWA slams Akufo-Addo

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has mocked that the government will soon blame the nonpayment of reparation by European countries to Africa as a reason for the economic crunch.



According to him, this new factor will be be the latest addition to government’s use of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as reasons for the near collapse of the economy.



His comment comes on the back of a call made by President Akufo-Addo tasking European countries to pay for the harm of the slave trade on the African continent.



Sulemana Braimah in a Twitter post believes payment of billions of dollars as reparation will not change anything if there is no good leadership.



“Very soon, we may be told that apart from COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, the other reason for the collapse of the economy is the Non-Payment of Reparations for slavery by the West. Without good leadership, billions of Dollars in reparations won't change anything,” he tweeted.



What Akufo-Addo said



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the opening of a four-day summit with members of the diaspora in Accra, made a case for why Africa deserved reparation for slave trade.



He said the effect of the slave trade was being felt today as a result of the drain it had on the population and development of the continent.



He insisted that calls for reparation for slave trade was long overdue.



The summit was on the theme “Advancing justice: Reparations and racial healing” and was hosted in Accra.



“Reparations for Africa and the African Diaspora are long overdue. Predictably, the question of reparation becomes a debate only when it comes to Africa and Africans. We believe the calls for reparations for Africa are just,” President Akufo-Addo said.



