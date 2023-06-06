Bilateral trade between Italy and Ghana in 2022 yielded €825m - Ambassador

Business News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The volume of bilateral trade between Ghana and Italy yielded 825 million Euros in 2022, according to Daniela d’Orlandi, Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo.



Daniela d’Orlandi made the statement on the occasion of the Italian Republic Day 2023.



According to her, the Italian Embassy is deeply committed to promoting further opportunities as regards trade and investments.



Citing an example, she said 20 Italian companies took part in the last edition of the West Africa agro-food Fair in Accra last November while Ghana had its largest Pavilion ever at a Fair abroad, with 30 companies, at the Macfrut, fruit, and vegetables fair in Rimini last month.



“In the education and cultural sector, I wish to highlight the scholarships and training programmes provided by the Italian Government to Ghanaian students and officials and the Art exhibition organized by the Embassy last May with Ghanaian, Togolese, and Italian artists,” the Italian Ambassador said.



She indicated that the ties of friendship and collaboration between Italy and Ghana are deeply rooted adding “Italy recognized Ghana since its independence in 1957; however, the presence of Italians in the then-called Gold Coast dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and, over the years, Italy has given a crucial contribution to the economic and infrastructural development of Ghana. Let me recall that some iconic projects were promoted by Italian companies such as the Akosombo Dam which led to the creation of the Lake Volta basin and the Tema refinery, the first, and up to date, only refinery in the country.”



Madam Daniela d’Orlandi further revealed that an Italian company also made the largest bilateral commercial investment ever in the oil and gas sector.



“Nowadays, many Italian businesses are still very active in different sectors such as energy, construction, education and TVET, and agribusiness. Moreover, Italy remains very committed to support the Coastal States’ efforts to combat piracy and illicit traffic at sea, with the regular deployment, also this year, of Italian military vessels in the Gulf of Guinea,” she said



According to her, high-profile visits of Ghanaian Dignitaries to Italy testify further to the excellence of the two countries’ bilateral relations saying “In the first four months of 2023, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana traveled to Italy and the Mayor of Accra will sign in Rome, with her counterpart, next week, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cities of Accra and Rome.”



She reiterated that Rome is a candidate to host the World Exposition in 2030 and that “we believe that all roads lead to Rome!”



H.E Daniela d’Orlandi used the opportunity to commend the Embassy’s team for their remarkable work as well as its Vice Consul in Kumasi, Mr. Stefano Ramella Pezza.



“As the Embassy is also competent for Togo, I wish to highlight the commissioning of the Italian Honorary Consulate General in Lomé with Ms Alessandra Boaretto, last February and thank as well our consular correspondent Ms Giuliana Piazza. I seize this occasion to bid farewell to the Italian Trade Commissioner, Mr. Alessandro Gerbino, who, after 4 years of excellent service in Accra, will be posted in Senegal,” She said.