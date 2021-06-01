BetPlanet to give out GH¢10,000 monthly to three lucky Ghanaians with Creator’s Cup Campaign

Press Releases of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: BetPlanet

Planet Sports Limited, operators of BetPlanet, has launched another big promotion that will reward three lucky winners across a period of three months.



The promotion dubbed ‘BetPlanet Creator’s Cup' is targeted at bringing out the creativity in young social media content creators across Ghana while they get paid for it.



Speaking during the digital launch BetPlanet Creator’s Cup, Henry Akrong, Marketing Manager for Planet Sports Limited, said his outfit is looking to reward one lucky individual who can create exciting content about BetPlanet or any of its promotions each month for the next three months.



“ The current trends on social media shows that most Ghanaians are very tactical in creating their own content on Facebook, Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram. As such, we at BetPlanet brought out this promotion to reward one person each month who is able to create any video content about my outfit’s promotions,” Mr. Akrong stated.



“Starting this month, three of the videos will be selected at the end of every month for people on social media to vote for their favorite. The contestant with the highest number of votes wins GHS 10,000 cash. This will take place for a duration of three months. What are you waiting for? Dream, create and win with the BetPlanet Creator’s Cup,” he noted.



“All you have to do is come up with a creative viral video that speaks about betting on BetPlanet. Use the hashtag #BetPlanetCreatorsCup and tag @betplanetghana on social media to submit your video entry,” he added.



Mr. Akrong disclosed that the purpose of BetPlanet Creator’s Cup is to identify and reward rare Ghanaian talent on social media by pushing the youth to channel their energies into something that will reward them big time.