Press Releases of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: BetPlanet

BetPlanet presents Golden Goal Ticket to 1st finalist

Mr. Sosthenes Galevo, Country Manager for Planet Sports Limited presenting the Golden Goal Ticket

Planet Sports Limited, operators of BetPlanet, have presented a ‘Golden Goal’ ticket to the first person who scored a Golden Goal and qualified for the final event.



The first ten Golden Goal scorers who qualify for the final event in which one lucky winner will drive home the Mercedes Benz.



On Monday October 5, 2020, Abdul Razak, the first player who qualified for the live final of BetPlanet’s Golden Goal event was presented with his Golden Goal Ticket.



Speaking at the presentation, Mr. Henry Akrong, Marketing Manager for Planet Sports Limited, urged all their customers to log on to BetPlanet, play the virtual penalty game and stand a chance to win one of the nine golden goal tickets left to be won.



On receiving the Golden Goal ticket, Abdul Razak said he signed onto www.betplanet.com.gh and played the Golden Goal game because he wants to win the Mercedes Benz.



He commended BetPlanet for putting together such a wonderful and easy to use game on their platform.



According to Razak, he loves football and so he was drawn to play the virtual penalty game which earned him the ticket.



“Just last week, I scored a golden goal and received a congratulations text message from BetPlanet to come and pick up my ticket. I want my friends out there to know that this is real and I would like to say a very big thank you to BetPlanet,” Abdul Razak stated.



The BetPlanet Golden Goal campaign is a new marketing campaign aimed at rewarding all loyal customers. The 13 week’ campaign went live on September 12, 2020, and culminates at the final event on December 12, 2020.



At the final event, one of the ten finalists will drive home a Mercedes Benz with the nine other finalists winning amazing cash prizes. – no one leaves empty handed!



Planet Sports Limited is licensed under the Gaming Commission of Ghana and ensures at all times, their organization adheres to all the rules and regulations of the Commission under the Gaming Act 721, 2006.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.