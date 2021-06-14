BetPlanet gives out amazing offers for EURO 2020 with Festival of Football

Press Releases of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: BetPlanet

The EURO 2020 is currently ongoing after the tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.



Which European country is going to win this year’s EURO 2020? Portugal, reigning champions, will be getting ready to go into this tournament with full guns to defend the title against France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, and England among teams.



As part of its planned and strategic effort to reward new and existing customers during this football season, BetPlanet has begun an amazing campaign dubbed ‘BetPlanet Festival of Football’ which comprises several promotions during this EURO 2020 period.



The Festival of Football campaign is a loyalty scheme campaign aimed at rewarding existing and non-existing customers with exciting offers and cash prizes. This campaign is also focused on enhancing brand awareness and local trust in the BetPlanet brand.



The Festival of Football consists of some other exciting promotions like Super 6, Increased ACCA Boost, Festival League, Risk Free Bet, and Virtual football League which are geared towards awarding:



Super 6: During the Euro 2020 BetPlanet allows punters to predict the exact score of five instead of six matches with the Super 6 promotion. Once a customer predicts the correct score of these five matches, he or she wins GHS 100,000.



At BetPlanet, everybody is a winner and as such, even if customers will get four out of the five predictions correct, they win GHS 1,000 in free bet. Every two days, three different rounds of the Super 6 come up for punters to predict and win.



Risk Free Bet: With the introduction of the Risk Free Bet on BetPlanet, new customers who sign up on BetPlanet and bet a minimum of GHS 5 or a maximum of GHS 20, will get their monies refunded to them in free bet if their first bet will be lost.



Increased ACCA Boost: When players make a minimum of three-match selections or a maximum of 20 selections and make a bet of at least GHS 5, they will enjoy Increased Boost from nine percent to 40 percent depending on the number of selections. Currently, BetPlanet’s increased ACCRA Boost is the best in Ghana.



Festival League: The Festival League is a leaderboard promotion on BetPlanet that allows players to earn one point for each won bet. Points will be accumulated till the EURO 2020 tournament ends. The top 100 will receive prizes ranging from cash to merchandise with the top prize being GHC 15,000!

