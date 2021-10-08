Best way to develop is provision of factories – Gina Blay

Business News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Madam Gina Blay, has stated that the establishment of more factories in Ghana is the best way to ensure the industrialisation of the local economy.



She stated that small and medium scale enterprises give way to industrialization.



Madam Blay was commenting on the commission of factories by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under the One District One Factory Initiative.



“Factories, factories, factories. The best way to go. Small and medium scale enterprises gives way to industrialization,” she said on Friday October 8.



Her comments after President Akufo-Addo has opened seven factories under the 1D1F in just two months.



President Akufo-Addo had said that his industrialsaition agenda is progressing in the country with the commissioning of factories under the 1-District-1-Factory initiative.



Mr Akufo-Addo also noted that more jobs are being created alongside a stronger economy that creates opportunities for all.



“Our industrialisation agenda is progressing steadily around the country. Kudos to the team at @OneDOneF and the private sector for getting involved. More jobs are being created alongside a stronger economy that creates opportunities for all,” he said in a tweet on Friday, October 8.



For instance, on Wednesday, 6th October 2021, he commissioned ‘Shoe Fabriek Ltd.’, the GH¢6.2 million shoe manufacturing company operating under Government’s



The state-of-the-art factory is fitted with the requisite infrastructure and equipment capable of producing 800 pairs of high-quality shoes, including security boots, school shoes and casual shoes for men, women, and children, per day.



According to the promoters of the project, the siting of the factory in the Akuapem North District is going to create jobs for the residents, which will help reduce rural-urban migration.



Shoe Fabriek has, so far, created jobs for one hundred and forty-four (144) people in the district, and is a classic example of the import substitution programme being implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as part of the 1D1F Initiative.



President Akufo-Addo congratulated the promoters of the factory, Michael Asare Bediako, Opoku Benson and Salomey Gyamfi, for supporting the industrial transformation agenda of his administration.



Whilst encouraging Ghanaians institutions, such as schools, to patronize made in Ghana shoes from this factory, the President expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities and the residents of the community for their unflinching support to the company, and advised the workers to put in their best to ensure sustained growth of the company.



As of September 2021, 278 1D1F projects are at various stages of implementation under the 1D1F Initiative. Out of this number, 104 are currently in operation, 150 are under construction and 24 are at the mobilization stage.



One hundred and sixty-five (165) out of the 278 are new projects representing 60% whilst 113 companies are existing projects being supported, representing 40%.



In promoting the 1D1F initiative, the Akufo-Addo Government is seeking to address the youth unemployment challenge, by attracting private sector investments into the development activities of these communities.



Adukrom-Nkurakan Road 30% complete



The President also inspected ongoing work on the reconstruction of Nkurakan – Adukrom – Trom Junction Road. This bituminous road has not seen any major intervention for a very long, as such the road is narrow and in poor condition.



The road was awarded on 23 rd December 2020 to Messrs. General Construction & Development Limited, with work commencing on 19th July, 2023.



It is expected that, when the road is completed, it will bring relief to both motorists and pedestrians. It will reduce vehicle operating costs and reduce travelling time and facilitate the movement of goods and services. It will also serve as alternative link to Koforidua, the regional capital when coming from Mamfe.