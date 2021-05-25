Ben Hassan Ouattara receives CEO of the year award for the petroleum sector at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit

Press Releases of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana’s Managing Director, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara has been adjudged the CEO of the Year for the Petroleum Sector at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.



Mr. Ouattara was awarded for his outstanding contribution in the downstream petroleum sector and trailblazing innovations in the industry.



Under his leadership, Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell Licensee) became one of the first oil marketing companies to introduce a comprehensive automation at its retail sites to improve business efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction- a standard that has been adopted in the oil marketing industry.



Throughout the unpredictable and overwhelming tough (COVID-19) year, his leadership ensured a consistent product availability across the country, devotion to good corporate citizenship through prompt payment of taxes and levies, and adherence to the petroleum downstream industry’s ethics and standards.



During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ouattara ensured a resilient business eco-system by effectively and efficiently collaborating with key stakeholders including retailers, transporters, engineering and other service providers.



His strong focus on safety has ensured that the business continues to operate with ‘No Harm to People and the Environment’.

Mr. Ouattara serves on various boards including the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Tema Tank Farm, Aviation Joint User Hydrant Installation, Road Safety Limited and Orange Corner of the Netherlands Embassy.



Mr. Ouattara is a results-oriented, self-motivated and resourceful Managing Director with a proven ability to develop and strengthen teams in order to maximise company profitability and efficiency. He is a transformational leader who empowers people to unlock their potential, inspiring them to multiply growth. He brings in first-class professionalism and an unrivalled commitment to excellence.



His key strength lies in developing winning strategies that has seen many business turnarounds over the years in various roles that he held.



