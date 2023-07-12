Being able to speak Twi is the biggest blessing to my business in Ghana – Diasporan

Business News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

A 27-year-old Ghanaian businesswoman who came from Atlanta to Ghana has cited being able to communicate in Twi as one of the “biggest blessings” of living in Ghana and doing business.



According to Cassandra, being able to socialize with the people in a language they can easily speak helped her to navigate through the nooks and crannies of running a cold store business in Ghana.



She however noted that even though she was overpriced a few times when she first came, she quickly adjusted by toning down on the accent or switching completely to Twi when the need arises.



Speaking in an interview on Odana TV, monitored by GhanaWeb Business, she said “When I get to the market, I speak Twi, a lot of the time I speak Twi, If I do have to speak English, I try to tone it (my accent) down. But I’m now a familiar face so they don’t try to get one on me. So now when I go, I try to mingle with them.”



“Being able to speak Twi has been probably one of the blessings for me lining in Ghana and adjusting here,” she boldly stated.



Cassandra added that socializing with the locals and building strong relationships with them has played a pivotal role in the growth of her cold-store business.



She noted that Ghana is a good place to do business, whiles encouraging Ghanaians living in the diaspora to come back to do business.



“When you are in Rome, you do as the Romans do, you can’t come to Ghana and say you won’t learn the language or you won’t adapt to the people and the culture so you definitely have to just accent switch and just vibe with them.

And these are people that have been doing it for so long, and when you sit down to hear their stories, I get inspired. And they have so much knowledge in this cold store business,” she noted.







