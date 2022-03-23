Becoming self-reliant will save Ghana’s economic hardships – Ablakwa

Business News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that becoming self-reliant will be a game-changer for the country’s economy.



He wants the government to invest in developing the agricultural sector of the country to enhance its food security.



“If you look at our country, we’ve spent over $500 million importing rice annually. We can cut this down; we can be self-sufficient in rice production…we have the capacity to produce rice and even export the leftovers."



“We do not have to put the pressure that we put on the currency,” he added.



He wants a formulation of a new approach that will help stabilize the economy.



Okudzeto Ablakwa proposed that the structure of the economy should be changed altogether to improve the stance of the economy.



“We are virtually importing everything. We’ve become like spoilt children where after Nkrumah we haven’t really done much to attain the commanding height of our economy.”



"He was speaking in an interview on Joy Prime saying, “the economic challenges we are going through now are structural. It reveals a certain structural misalignment with the economy and that is why you only see short-term reliefs but it always comes back.”





“We have not been able to put together a strategic vision to transform our country because we are not adding value, we are not changing the structure of this economy, we are not empowering locals so that we can produce what we eat, eat what we produce and have that muscle to be a giant in the sub-Region.”



With the recent economic hardships and cedi depreciation, managers of the economy are under intense pressure to devise means to resolve the crisis.



However, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to address the nation tomorrow on the mitigation measures that have been approved by the Presidency.