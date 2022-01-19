Be patient because Ghana is on the right track – Kofi Konadu Apraku

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Commissioner, Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research at the Economic Community for the West African States (ECOWAS) Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku has called on Ghanaians to be patient with the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



“Ghanaians should be patient. Since I came, I have heard a lot but some are legitimate concerns the people have to express in a democracy. In some of the cases there is no patience that is why we make those challenges problems immediately”, he disclosed on Kumasi-based Angel Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD is of the view that Ghana is on the right track if several factors are taken into considerations appealing to the Ghanaian populace to be a bit patient.



“I think on a long-haul Ghana is on the right path that we can make a lot of progress”, he stressed.



According to him, judging the performance of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in times of global challenges will not give the citizenry a fair idea.



He urged Ghanaians to rather look at the track record of the party anytime it is in government indicating that its performance over time vindicates it as one of the best performing governments in the country.



“You have to look at our track record. Our performance over time sends a strong signal that we are capable of doing it. Irrespective of the current short-term difficulties we must focus. In governing a country we look at the long-term benefits and not short-term”, he revealed likening it to nurturing children.



“You will not stop catering for your son or daughter just because he made a single mistake. Your vision for such a person should be futuristic”, he advised.