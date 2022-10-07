Be decisive; stop politics with debt restructuring with IMF - Lord Mensah to Gov't 

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana-Business School, Prof. Lord Mensah has urged the government to be honest with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Ghana’s debt situation in order to reach a deal with the Washington-based lender as soon as possible.



His comment comes on the back of the Africa Pulse Report by the World Bank which places Ghana’s debt at a frightening percentage level.



The World Bank’s report for October 2022 indicated Ghana’s debt will jump to 104.6 percent of GDP, from 76.6 by the close of this year 2022.



It further mentioned the government’s debt deficit, rising debt cost and consistent cedi depreciation.



Commenting on the report on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Prof. Mensah said unless the government has a restructuring investment plan with the IMF they will not get any deal with the Washington lender.



According to him, for a typical African country like Ghana to have its debt exceeding 100 percent is a problem.



“The government seems to be wobbling on its decision to either call for debt restructuring and they are waiting to come and tell us that it’s the IMF that is calling for debt restructuring. But I am telling you that the IMF will not call for debt restructuring.



“But for us to get a program with them we have to do that because they will not lend to any country that is in debt distress. So we may have to negotiate on our debt and I am expecting the government to be bold enough to come out,” the senior lecturer advised.



He continued: “Now they are playing politics with it. So effectively they don’t have that confidence in coming to the investor and telling the investor look this is the situation we find ourselves in and as a result of that we may have to restructure your investment.”



Prof. Mensah, however, advised the government to improve its internal revenue generation and export ratio, adding that the government must be quick in telling Ghanaians about the economic situation before going into any deal with the IMF.