Be decisive in fighting 'galamsey' - CSIR Water Research Institute to government

Business News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CSIR Water Research Institute is advocating for the adoption of appropriate measures aimed at curbing illegal mining activities in water bodies across the country.



The Institute believes that the menace, if not properly checked by the appropriate authorities and agencies, will adversely impact water bodies, livelihoods, and the environment.



Head of CSIR Water Research Institute, Dr. Seth Koranteng Agyakwah, speaking with journalists during an aquaculture development workshop in Accra, said rampant illegal mining activities risk impacting fish produce and drinking water for households and communities.



“Illegal mining is taking over all this and destroying the whole system. This is strictly a policy issue and therefore, any institution responsible for ensuring and enforcing the laws to prevent illegal mining should go ahead and do it.”



“As for fishes, they are contaminated in those areas, and you need not hide about it. We can provide you with all the information about contaminants in fish. If they don’t stop it, they will continue to be there,” he said.



The CSIR Water Research Institute boss further called on government to remain steadfast and decisive in its fight against illegal small-scale mining.



Meanwhile, in recent times, the activities of illegal small-scale mining also known as ‘galamsey’ have been rampant across water bodies.



Although government has implemented some strategies and measures to curb the menace, there are concerns government is somewhat losing the fight against ‘galamsey’.



Recent data and figures on Ghana’s environmental sustainability performance continue to paint a rather gloomy picture despite various efforts by government.



According to a report by Global Forest Watch, Ghana lost a total of 1.41 million hectares of tree cover from 2001 to 2021 – equivalent to a 20 percent decrease in forest cover over the last twenty years, with 740 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.



