Bawumia was fixing the cedi in opposition but can't do same in government - Hopeson Adorye mocks

Business News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator, mocked Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for what he described as a failure to address the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.



Adorye highlighted Bawumia's previous efforts while in opposition, where he actively engaged in seminars and lectures aimed at proferring ways of restoring the value of the Cedi.



He shared a decade-old flyer of Bawumia's "Restoring the Cedi" lecture during his time in opposition.



In a Facebook post on March 25, 2024, he included a direct jab at Bawumia, stating, "He was restoring the value of the cedi in 2014 in opposition but cannot restore the value in government."



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of March 25, 2024, showed that the Ghana Cedi was trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.7936 and a selling price of 12.8064.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.35 and sold at 13.75.







AM/SARA



