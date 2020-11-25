Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Bawumia to speak on future of Ghana’s economy on Thursday

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will tomorrow November 26, 2020, deliver a major address on the future of the country’s economy as part of the Nation Building Updates.



In a press statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, and signed by the Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the event will be held at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, the University of Ghana at 7:00 pm prompt.



According to the statement, “the Vice President will be expected to outline the various interventions and milestones achieved under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo within the 3 years and 10 months of his administration and layout the next steps going into the second term of the administration.”



The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organized by the government under the auspices of the Ministry of Information to provide updates on key government’s projects, policies and interventions.



The session will be aired live on all major Television, Radio and New Media platforms across the country.



Subsequent updates on other government events and programmes will follow in the coming weeks.

