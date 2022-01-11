Bawumia to grace website launch of Zakat and Sadaqa Trust Fund

Business News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia expected to grace the launch of a website



The site belongs to Zakat and Sadaqa Trust Fund



The Fund was founded by Muslim Caucus in Parliament



The Zakat and Sadaqa Trust Fund, Z&STF, is set to launch its multi-functional web portal as part of efforts to deliver on its core mandate of leading the charge of development and social justice of the Muslim Ummah (community) in particular and Ghanaians as a whole.



The website according to the Z&STF secretariat will be state-of-the-art quality - in terms of its functionality and ease of navigation for patrons - home and abroad.



"The importance of the website is in its primary role of informing the general public about our work and also in the core duty of our revenue mobilization and fundraising efforts geared towards development," an official at the secretariat said.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance as the Special Guest for the event which takes place at the National Mosque Complex, Kanda, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 10 am.



The event which is strictly by invitation is under the theme: "Multi-functional Web Portal Systems Towards Efficient Mobilization of the Muslim Ummah."



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu will be present as well as Board Chair of the Fund, Chief Alhassan Andani, who will chair the event.



A number of Muslim Members of Parliament, civil society players and members of the clergy will also be in attendance.



"All is set for the event on January 13 and for us at Z&STF, we are looking forward to an event that will boost the focus of the work that we have been doing over the years.



"We are also excited about this launch because it gives us the opportunity to relaunch our GH¢1 per day donation project, a game-changing project that we hope to leverage on to push the agenda of transforming the Ghanaian community," the official added.



The Fund will livestream the event on its official Facebook page, "Zakat and Sadaqa Trust Fund of Ghana."



About the Z&STF



The Fund is an Islamic charity organization under the auspices of the Moslem Caucus in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



They launched the Fund to fight poverty, disease and deprivation among Muslims and non-Muslims in the country. The Fund also offers scholarships to students in need of financial support, in keeping with its key mandate of eradicating ignorance and poverty.



Zakat and Sadaqa are pillars of faith in Islam, which is incumbent on every Islam faithful to abide by.



Among its frontline partnerships, the Fund has worked with the Students Loan Trust Fund by way of engendering the SLTF’s mandate of disbursing loans; and recovering same from beneficiaries when due.