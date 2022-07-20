Bawumia should embark on a foreign trip with his Ghana Card alone – Sam George

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George has asked Vice Mahamudu Bawumia to use the Ghana Card as a travel document to serve as proof.



Vice President Dr. Bawumia had earlier stated that the Ghana Card has been certified by ICAO to be used as a travel document among other achievements his government has chalked in its digitization drive.



During his launch of the E-pharmacy platform “People could not understand how the Ghana Card, certified by ICAO, could be used as a travel document and they mocked the idea. But today, it is a reality and our diasporans should get the Ghana card before they leave Ghana. When they get the Ghana card, they can travel to Ghana without applying for a visa at an embassy abroad.”



However, Sam George explains that the Ghana Card cannot be used to travel outside Ghana, but is only required when one arrives in Ghana.



“Our Vice President is at sea; he does not understand the issues. You need to use the Ghana Card as a travel visa if it can allow you to embark and disembark. Because the travel is only completed when you can embark from one country and enter another country. As we speak today, when you get to the Kotoka International Airport, for departures, there is no desk for Ghana cards. There is only a desk for Ghana cards for arrival and so it is only for citizens of this country returning home.”



“And even for citizens returning home, if you are returning from London for example, at London Heathrow, you will not be allowed to board any plane by showing only your Ghana Card. You must show a passport and show that either that passport is a Ghanaian passport that allows you to fly back to Ghana without a visa, or if it is of any other country, show a Ghanaian visa.”



Per the explanation, he wants the Vice president to, for demonstration purposes use solely the Ghana card for travels.



“Dr. Bawumia himself, as Vice President, cannot travel from Ghana with his Ghana card. I am challenging Dr. Bawumia to embark on a foreign trip from Ghana, using his Ghana card alone. This level of deception of the public by a public officer of the rank of Vice President is unbecoming.”



Meanwhile, the minister for foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, said “The Ghana Card is internal. It is for those of us here.”



