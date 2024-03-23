Bawumia’s vision of tax digitisation is worth pursuing as it is progressive – GNCCI

Business News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Clement Osei Amoako, has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision of tax digitisation is worth pursuing as it is progressive.



He said this while delivering his speech at GNCCI’s Dialogue with Vice President Dr. Bawumia, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Best Western Hotel.



He indicated that the best way to realize the country’s goals in its tax administration is to digitalize the system.



“The Chamber acknowledges government’s effort, led primarily by His Excellency the Vice President towards championing a new era of a digitalized Ghana. An era where registration, documentation, payments, revenue collection, public consultations, citizens identification, among other key business activities are made easier and faster leveraging the power of digital technologies” he noted.



He further posited that the move has contributed to a decline in corruption and a significant reduction in institutional bureaucracy.



He said the efforts by the government have led to sustainable economic growth and development, especially during the period COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war.



“These efforts have contributed to a significant decline in inflation from a record high of 54.1 percent in December 2022 to 23.2 percent in February 2024” Dr. Osei Amoako stated.