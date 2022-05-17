Bawumia’s financial background will make Ghana a paradise if he becomes President – Appiah-Ofori

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia tipped as the best candidate for 2021



Does Ghana belong to your father?, Annoh Dompreh



Bawumia has enough financial knowledge to make money for Ghana, Appiah-Ofori



A former Member of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), P.C Appiah-Ofori has tipped Dr. Bawumia as the person to solve Ghana’s economic hardships.



According to him, Bawumia’s financial background makes him the perfect candidate to lead the NPP in the next elections.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Appiah-Ofori said the Dr. Bawumia if given the mandate will make Ghana a paradise.



“I prefer Dr Bawumia to come again or to come and continue. Why am I saying this? Look at the background of Bawumia, he was in the Bank of Ghana and that’s where he was lucky. He is an expert in financial management and when he comes into an executive position, he’ll put things right. And at the end of the day, Ghana will be a paradise on earth.”



Appiah-Ofori also noted Dr. Bawumia as a presidential candidate instead of a Vice President puts the party in a better position to win the elections.



“Because of his records; everybody knows that when Bawumia becomes the chief executive of the country, not subordinate to somebody, he’ll put things right in financial management. Managing the [country’s] finances very well, preventing or reducing corruption and saving money for the benefit of this country. Ghana will raise enough money for development, we need money to develop the country,” the former lawmaker said.



In a recent interview, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has also thrown his weight behind Dr. Bawumia as the next presidential candidate for the country.



“By the grace of the almighty Allah, Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them nor do we have a fight with John Mahama, in fact, we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him but you were once an MP, Deputy Minister, minister, vice president and a president why does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he said.





Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







