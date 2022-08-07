Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda receives plaudits from International IT expert

Business News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Ghana’s Digitalization agenda spearheaded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been praised by International IT Expert and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ad Dynamo, Sean Riley.



Commenting on Ghana’s quest to digitalise its economy, Mr. Riley noted that Ghana was far ahead of many of its contemporaries, adding that the country is a major destination for digital developments.



“Ghana is already ahead of the curve in so many countries in the world, not just Africa.



"There is a lot more ambition. I think [Ghana] is leaps and bounds ahead of some of the countries we operate in…It is exciting to be putting down roots in a country where the government acknowledges that digitalisation is the future,” Sean Riley said in a virtual conference with journalists.



To support the country’s digitalisation agenda, Sean Riley announced that his digital company has plans to train some Ghanaian youth in the use of some digital tools.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has led the Government’s digitalisation agenda, earning widespread praise for his initiatives such as digitalisation of the passport office and the rollout of Ghana’s National Identification Card (Ghana Card) among others.



He has consistently argued that, unlike other successive governments that have largely focused on crisis management relating to the economy, the Akufo Addo government has done differently by focusing on building systems that will strengthen and enhance the economic prospects of the country.



Dr. Bawumia said the digitalization agenda embarked upon by the government is one sure way to guarantee the growth and consolidation of the economy of Ghana.



The digital systems that have been built for various sectors and institutions, he added have significantly improved revenue collection, made access to services easy and fought corruption amongst others.





“It is important to note that the focus of economic management by successive governments since independence in Ghana has been on crisis management as a result of factors such as the collapse in commodity prices, increase in oil prices, debt unsustainability, political instability, macroeconomic instability, etc.” he said.



