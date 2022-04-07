Bawumia’s address must re-assure investors - Economist

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia speaks on the state of the economy



Finance Minister announces expenditure cutting measures



Rating agencies downgrade Ghana’s economy



Economist, Professor Ebo Turkson has stated that Vice President Dr. Bawumia should take the opportunity of today’s address to reinstall investor confidence after the downgrades Ghana’s economy has received this year.



The Vice president is expected as Head of government’s economic management team to address the country today April 7, 2022 at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy [TESCON] Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Speaking to Joy Business, Professor Turkson stated, “We have had so many issues in the last three months. We’ve had issues such as the downgrade of Ghana’s economic ratings by the rating agencies, the sharp depreciating of the cedi, and the issue about the approval of the e-levy,” he said.



“When people call on the Vice President to speak it is in the right direction because he is one of the best economic brains in the country and in government. His speech can send a good signal to Ghanaians and the investment community,” he stressed.



Professor Turkson also stated that government must outline ways to cushion Ghanaians from the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



“It is true that COVID 19 and the Russia-Ukraine issues are affecting the world and Ghana is no exception but, I expect him to tell us how the Economic Management Team intends to solve Ghana’s problem to improve the lives of Ghanaians,” he said.



Meanwhile Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier announced government’s expenditure cutting measures to mitigate hardships and control the country’s debt issues.