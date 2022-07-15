Bawumia needs to resign – Prof. Bokpin

Business News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia speaks on IMF bailout



Vice President Bawumia lacks control over the Economic Management Team, Bokpin



Ghana faces economic hardship



An economist at the University of Ghana Business school, Prof. Godfred Alufa Bokpin, has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resign from running the economy.



According to him, the Vice President seems to lack the reining power and is unable to control the affairs of the Economic Management Team.



Speaking on the Super Morning Show on JoyNews, on Friday, July 15, Prof. Bokpin added that, for this singular reason, the vice president must take a bold decision and step down to preserve his integrity.



“I sympathize with the Vice President. He is always at the face of the NPP’s economic engineering engine, we were told. I believe that if he had enough control maybe things would not be like this,” he said.



“If the Vice President feels uncomfortable about his role as the Chair of the Economic Management Committee and lacks the influence, he should resign. It would serve him better [and] the reason I’m saying so is that it will help him maintain his integrity. He has to take the bold decision,” he added.



The Vice President delivering an address at the Accra Business School stated that there are four major factors driving the country to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned the energy sector ‘take or pay’ agreement, the banking sector clean-up, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine invasion by Russia as the reasons Ghana had to seek support from the IMF.



The Economist, however, believes Ghana’s current economic state can not fully be blamed on the factors put forward by the Vice President.



“Since independence that we’ve been to the fund, we never gathered the courage to admit that we brought this upon ourselves. What we have successfully done is embark on a blame game. So in all our visits to the fund you can identify both internal and external weaknesses such as corruption, wastefulness, borrowing spree (for internal) and the external factors also come,” he said.



He stressed that the failure of subsequent governments to implement the recommendations and policies proposed as part of the economic recovery plan has contributed to the country going back to the IMF for help.



“As part of the exit conditions, we promised the IMF and ourselves certain reforms that we were going to implement that will prevent us from going to the fund. We had them on paper and speak eloquently to [the IMF officials] but in the end, we missed out on the details and the lessons got missing as well,” he said.



“Until we see concrete steps, structural reforms, productivity-enhancing reforms, forget it. Ghana will continue to visit the IMF,” he added.



JEA/FNOQ