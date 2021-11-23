Bawumia launches first Ghana Digital Innovation Week

Business News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, 22 November 2021 opened the first annual ‘Ghana Digital Innovation Week’ celebration in Accra.



The Digital Innovation Week is designed to bring together all stakeholders in the digitalization ecosystem and provide a common platform for wide-reaching conversations on fostering innovation and turning ideas into practical solutions for societal problems.



Dr. Bawumia noted that with technical support from renowned innovators and incubators like Israel, Germany, and Rwanda, the Digital Innovation Week is concrete evidence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, anchored on technology and digitalization.



Dr. Bawumia called for closer collaboration between stakeholders aimed towards achieving a digital economy fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



He said: “For far too long, things have been happening in a ‘silo-like environment in the digital innovation space. All key stakeholders must be brought together, in a common space, to have frank conversations and cross-fertilize each other.



“This Ghana Digital Innovation Week will serve as a platform to discuss and define a common national vision that drives Ghana’s digital innovation agenda, generates wide interest, and prompts concrete actions in the policy, legislative, regulatory spaces, and the needed infrastructure.



“Furthermore, let us use the opportunity of this conversation to highlight our nation’s achievements in the digital innovation ecosystem and lead the conversation on how best Ghana can position itself to drive its development agenda through inclusive and collaborative stakeholder participation in this ecosystem.



“It is only through an open, inclusive and participatory process, where the voices of all can be heard, that we can craft Ghana’s digital future and unleash the true potential that innovation holds.”