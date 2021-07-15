Bawumia launches digital platform for effective revenue mobilisation

Business News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched a centralized digital platform, the Ghana.Gov on Wednesday July 14.



According to him, the Ghana.Gov, is a one-stop platform to enable citizens to easily access government services, simplify payments for public services, ensure prompt payments for the services and promote transparency and visibility of internally generated funds.



Dubbed Ghana.Gov and can be accessible via www.ghana.gov.gh or shortcode *222# on any mobile phone.



“I am excited that once again we did not have to go beyond our shores to develop and manage a platform to address a local challenge. Indeed, the spirit of collaboration and innovation exhibited by the local technology companies ( Hubtel, expresspay and IT Consortium) is worth commending.



“Ghana.GOV will offer a simple and single convenience for all government services and will also make it easy for everyone to find and pay for government services.



“The convenience of enabling all of us to pay for government services with our mobile money, our bank cards, our new GHQR code, our fintech apps on our phones or at any bank branch will eliminate the hassle of going through long queues and hopping from office to office just to make a payment for a government service.



“I congratulate and thank all who worked hard to turn this idea into reality, leapfrogging bottlenecks in public administration, accelerating our economic transformation.”



