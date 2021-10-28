Bawumia launches 2021 Ghana National Skills Competition and TVET Expo

Business News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the 2021 Ghana National Skills Competition and TVET Expo in Accra, organized by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Training (CTVET).



Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, 27, October 2021, Dr. Bawumia said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has remained committed to the promotion of technical and vocational training (TVET,) because it equips the youth with competitive global skills, and also introduces them to various skilled careers.



He enumerated the comprehensive set of policies (including Free TVET and free apprenticeships) as well as infrastructure the government has implemented since 2017 to support TVET.



He made the point that no government since independence has prioritized and invested in TVET as much as the Akufo-Addo government.