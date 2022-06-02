Bawumia lauds BoG for gold purchasing programme to shore up reserves

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

BoG to export dore gold - BoG Governor



African central banks urged to build up gold reserves



Government working to ensure Ghana gets LMBA certification to refine gold domestically



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has lauded the Bank of Ghana for implementing the policy of purchasing locally produced gold to shore up the country’s reserves.



In June 2021, the central bank launched the Domestic Gold Purchasing (DGP) programme aimed at boosting the country’s foreign reserves and improving gold holdings.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the West African Mining and Power Exhibition and Conference in Accra, Dr Bawumia charged other African central banks to take up the challenge of designing a similar gold mining and purchasing policy to improve their respective domestic gold sectors.



He also called for great emphasis in building up gold reserves in order to protect the value of currencies and support balance of payment.



“…Because it strengthens our economies, it strengthens our reserves. This strategy should not only be applicable to gold, but other minerals as well. Ghana’s recent discovery of lithium in commercial quantities should be leveraged to create battery manufacturing and building an EV market here. And we should be in that business so that we see the entire value chain operating here in Ghana,” the Vice President explained.



“There’s a lot of opportunity for us to get ready. We need to think a little bit outside the box given what is coming, the new horizon. And I believe that we can partner with the gold mining companies who are here to enable us to achieve these objectives,” he charged African Central Banks.



The Vice President further called on African leaders to seek homegrown solutions to address the impending socio-economic challenges.



BoG purchases 600kg of dore gold to boost gross reserves



Earlier this year, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison disclosed that the central bank has purchased some 600 kilogrammes of dore gold yet to be refined under its Domestic Gold Purchase (DGP) programme.



The move, according to the governor forms part of efforts to shore up the country’s gross reserves.



Speaking at the 105th press conference of the Monetary Policy Committee, Dr Addison said the bank is keen on ensuring the dore gold is well refined into high standards before it qualifies as a reserve asset.



“The Domestic Gold Purchase programme forms part of measures that will impact the level of gross reserves in the medium term and we’ve made quite some progress…I think we’ve bought about 600 kilogrammes of dore gold but this gold has be refined into high standards before the gold can qualify as a reserve asset,” he earlier said.



“…And we’re in the process of fulfilling all due diligence and requirements especially with LBMA which certified refineries in the world look out for and we’re hoping that in the next month or two, we would be able to export the dore gold that we have and once the gold is refined it becomes part of our gross reserve,” Dr Ernest Addison added.



Although Ghana is yet to receive its LMBA certification, the BoG Governor said the government is working to ensure the country gets the certification to refine gold domestically.



