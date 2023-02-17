Bawumia is a man of ideas and innovation – Spokesperson justifies presidential ambition

Business News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A spokesperson for the Vice President, Gideon Boako has justified that Mahamudu Bawumia’s intention to be President of Ghana is borne purely out of his deep desire to implement great ideas that will further the transformational development of the country.



Mahamudu Bawumia will officially declare his intention to be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the 2024 general elections.



Though other presidential hopefuls have already officially communicated their interest to the nation and have commenced nationwide tours in that regard, Gideon Boako disclosed that the Vice President is conscious of the party’s constitutional requirements, hence will only declare his intention when the time is due.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Boako said the Vice President has a lot to offer the country and will therefore need the position of President to implement his vision.



“He [Mahamudu Bawumia] feels there is so much to offer this country. When you engage him, you would notice that he is not anxious for any personal gain. All the time he thinks about what can we do to address this? If you look at his dedication to the NPP and its course both in government and in opposition, he steps in each time the nation is hot. The party NPP has a lot to offer more to the people of Ghana and he himself as a person has a lot to offer,” he said.



Having transitioned from academia to the banking sector and eventually to politics, Bawumia has led the economic and digital agenda of the New Patriotic Party in his position as Vice President. This success story according to his spokesperson is a manifestation of the rich ideas he wields.



“Everything around Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is about innovation. Thinking outside the box. He is the idea type of person. Whenever there are challenges and we are thinking around how to go about it, he comes up with great ideas and when you take it up, then the problems begin to be addressed,” Dr Gideon Boako added.



While touting the credibility of the Vice President, he argued that Bawumia has no character of amassing wealth and properties.



He stressed that, “He sees himself as somebody who is selfless. People complain that he is ‘see no evil, touch no evil’ kind of person. He doesn’t want to go closer to anything that will derail the fortunes of the country”.