Bawumia has proven to be an economic theorist – Jonathan Asante

Business News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Prominent Political Analyst, Jonathan Asante Otchere has said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a proven economic theorist and not a realist.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM with Sefah Danquah, he shed light on the underlying concerns regarding the effectiveness of Dr. Bawumia’s economic strategies as vice president.



While Bawumia had touted himself as a strategic economist, the political analyst maintained that the reality suggested otherwise.



“You’ll realize that what Ken Agyapong has said about Dr. Bawumia is the reality because he is a realist economist. We have as a Chairman of the economic management committee a theorist not a practicalist, in the person of Dr. Bawumia,” Asante Otchere said.



The political analyst’s statement touched on the core of the issue, questioning whether Bawumia’s economic policies were merely theoretical concepts rather than actionable solutions to the country’s economic challenges. The widespread currency depreciation and the need to resort to the IMF program raised doubts about the effectiveness of Bawumia’s approaches.



The comments came in the wake of scathing criticism from Kennedy Agyapong, who accused Dr. Bawumia of promoting himself as a strategist while the nation suffered from unprecedented currency depreciation and had to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Some have supported Agyapong’s views, claiming that Ghana’s economic performance during Bawumia’s tenure was evidence of a gap between theory and practice.



On the other hand, Bawumia’s supporters have defended his record, attributing the economic challenges to broader global factors and external forces beyond the government’s control.