Bawumia hails impact of UK-Ghana Business Council on infrastructure development

Business News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has lauded the giant, collaborative strides made under the auspices of the UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) since its establishment in 2018.



Speaking at the 7th session of the Council at the Jubilee House, Accra, Dr Bawumia expressed delight that six years down the line, his vision for the Council – to reduce trade barriers and enhance cooperation between the Governments of Ghana and the United Kingdom – had led to the funding of major infrastructure projects across the country through UK Export Financing.



“I have been so impressed with the accomplishments that have been made over the last six years under the UKGBC. If you look at the projects, in the area of infrastructure for instance, they have been quite significant. The Kumasi International Airport easily comes to mind; the Tamale Airport as well.



“You have the Eastern Regional Hospital which is ongoing, [reconstruction and modernization of the 44-Year old] Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. You have Aqua Africa Limited which is supplying critical water to 16 towns across the country; Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase II, Kejetia Market Phase II, equipping of the Bekwai Hospital, and the Tema-Aflao highway, which is really key and many more.



“I think there has been significant progress made under the UK-Ghana Business Council, its setting up makes a lot of sense, and I’m glad that we are continuing in the same spirit of cooperation and partnership between the UK and Ghana. There is a solid record of accomplishment thus far,” he stated.



“I would like to thank the UK Government for the support it continues to offer Ghana and the cooperation that we are seeing from the private sector, the investments that are taking place here, and look forward to working together especially as we chart new ground in the area of climate change,” he added.



Accompanied by Baroness Kate Hoey, UK Trade Envoy to Ghana, and Ms Harriet Thompson, UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell, UK Minister of State for Development and Africa acknowledged the important role the UKGBC has played in deepening relations between the two countries, and pledged his country’s commitment to even deeper cooperation.



“I know from my Ministerial colleagues including Penny Mordaunt and Vickie Ford who chaired the last session in London in May, just what a central role the UK Ghana Business Council has played in deepening our bilateral relationship, increasing trade and investment, building partnerships, creating jobs, supporting sustainable growth and building mutual, shared prosperity.



“By focusing on a set of priority sectors, UKGBC has helped us target the areas that we can collectively make the biggest difference. I am delighted that today we will be able to hear about progress across those sectors, in particular in the auto and energy sectors; I had a chance this morning to visit the auto sector to see for myself what is going on,” he emphasized.