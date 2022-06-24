Bawumia commissions ONIX Tier IV Data Centre

Business News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Thursday inaugurated a 12-megawatt ONIX Tier IV Data Centre to deliver high-speed and secure data services to enterprises, consumers and public sector markets.



The Centre, located at Amrahia in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, is connected to undersea cables to accommodate and satisfy all international community requirements.



The facility was constructed by the ONIX Data Centres Limited to provide a platform for a waive of transmission of organisational and business processes.



It is the only African based carrier neutral co-location data centre outside South Africa.



At its inauguration at Amrahia, Vice President Bawumia commended the African Infrastructure Investment Managers, owners of the Data Centre, for investing over US$ 48 million in Ghana's digitalisation space to improve data services.



He said the Centre would assist the Government to realise its digitalisation goals towards transforming the Ghanaian economy from analogue to a digital-based one.



The establishment of the Centre fitted perfectly into government's policy directive of ensuring that the country had adequate data for the digitalisation drive, Dr Bawumia said.



The Vice President enumerated some digital infrastructure initiatives implemented by the Government, which were already yielding positive results including the National Digital Property Address System, Ghana-Card, Ghana.gov, Mobile Money Interoperability Payment System, Paperless Port System and the Universal QR Code.



Mr Michael Nahon, the Chief Executive Officer of the ONIX Data Centres Limited, in his welcome remarks, said the Centre would add more impetus into Ghana's digital transformation drive and improve data quality accessibility.



He assured of the Centre's commitment to social and environmental best practices in safeguarding the environment and job creation.



Mr Nahon said the Centre was first to be established in the West African sub-region and chose Ghana to host it because of her achievement as the gateway to the Sub-region.