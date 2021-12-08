Bawumia calls for more private sector partnership between firms in Ghana and Guyana

Business News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Guyana private sector should take Ghana as their preferred foreign investment destination



The private sector must partner government to create sustainable growth.



Ghana and Guyana must collaborate to resolve the challenges faced by the private sector



Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for more partnerships between the private sector of Ghana and that of Guyana.



According to him, the partnership between the private sector of the two countries was essential to enhancing the commercial ties between the two counties.



The vice president, who disclosed this at a meeting with the private sector players of Ghana and Guyana in Georgetown, Guyana indicated that an area the private sector could invest in was the area of transportation between the two counties.



“For us to realise this commercial objective of promoting trade and investments between our two countries, the private sector must support the Air Services agreement between Ghana and Guyana designed to improve air connectivity between countries in Africa and South America," he said.



Also, the Vice President urged the private of the two countries to partner the government in order to create strategic growth in Ghana and Guyana.



On his part, the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the government of Ghana and Guyana must collaborate to ensure that challenges faced by the private sector are resolved.



“This Forum is a clear indication that the private sector of the two countries will be the engine for this strategic partnership. It is the beginning of the process to integrate our people, the private sector and find common ground to examine common opportunities, build common strategies, and how to make use of them," he said.



He said the meeting was important because it would help bridge the divide between the two countries, expand and create markets as well as business opportunities.