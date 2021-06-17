Banks urge customers to go digital amid insecurity

Business News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB) is encouraging customers of banks to utilise available digital banking channels to minimise the use of cash.



In a statement on Tuesday, June 15, GAB assured the banking community and Ghanaians in general that “we have been working on enhanced CIT modalities with the Police Service, BoG and our third-party service providers and remain fully committed to strict compliance with established standards”.



This comes in the wake of the deadly attack on a bullion van last Monday at Adedenkpo near Jamestown in Accra.



The armed robbers made away with cash in the MON-TRAN vehicle after shooting the police officer on guard duties and a passer-by. The driver was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



“The death of an officer on official duty is always a great tragedy and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Police Service,” the statement jointly signed by GAB’s Chief Executive Officer John Awuah and President Mansa Nettey said.



“The Association further expresses its sympathies to all affected by yesterday’s horrific incident.”



Already, a meeting has been held with the IGP and top management of the Ghana Police Service as well as Bank of Ghana’s governors over the safety and security of cash-in-transit (CIT) services.



“A number of key decisions and recommendations were made to enhance the security of banking staff, customers, service providers, including personnel of the Ghana Police Service, cash and other facilities of banks".



“We will continue keeping abreast with latest industry standards in compliance and certification requirements of Cash in Transit (CIT) operations; strengthen our dialogue with the providers of CIT service to develop a comprehensive infrastructure, and implement an aggressively proactive approach to staying at the forefront of the continually evolving security threats that the banking sector is exposed to".



“The Association hereby reiterates its commitment and resolve to working with the national security apparatus and to taking every measure to ensure the highest level of compliance with industry standards.”