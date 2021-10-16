Banks to begin accepting 'Ghana Card' for transactions from January 2022 – NIA

Business News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ghana Card will be accepted by banks from January 2022



• Some three banks have thus far undergone an onboarding pilot process



• The public continues to express concern over the decision to not accept the card



Banks operating in the country will be accepting the Ghana Card for transactions beginning January 2022, a Graphic Online report has said.



The development, according to the National Identification Authority, comes after the verification platform has been built to enable all financial institutions to accept the Ghana Card for transactions.



Head of Corporate Affairs at the Authority, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, in an interaction with Neat FM monitored by Graphic Online said, “It went very well and currently the team is assessing the outcome before eventually rolling it and I can assure you that it will be very soon.”



“Once it is accepted as the ID for the tax transactions, the process will be completed to also be in sync with bank transactions,” Abdul-Ganiyu said.



Meanwhile, three banks have started accepting the Ghana Card as a form of verification for bank transactions. They are the Calbank, Stanbic Bank and UBA.



The three banks began accepting the card after they had successfully completed the onboarding of their systems unto that of the NIA platform.



The NIA adds that other banks operating in the country have been given up to the end of 2021 to build up and onboard their systems to the platform as well as the connection of all their branches.



Following the rollout of the Ghana Card by the NIA, many banks have refused to accept it as a form of verification for transactions. Some of them explained this is as a result of them not being able to onboard the card to the verification platform.



Due to this, banks were only accepting a driving license, old voters ID card, new biometric passport as a form of verification on their database.