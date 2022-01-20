Banks prepared to roll out Ghana cards as primary source of identification – Bankers Association

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BoG announce July 1, 2022 for use of Ghana card as identity document for financial transactions



Some banks have completed Ghana card integration - John Awuah



Ghana would help track low defaults - Otuo Acheampong



The Ghana Bankers Association has said that banks across the country were prepared to roll out the Ghana cards as the primary source of identification set by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Bankers’ Association, John Awuah, said banks in the industry started preparing for the roll out last year.



According to Citi Business, John Awuah ndicated that stakeholder engagements had been held and a committee to review the roll out process had been set and was operational.



“From the middle of last year, the banking industry has been in stakeholder engagements with the platform developers and the National Identification Authority.



“There is a standing committee that reviews the ongoing work. So, integration with the Ghana card system has been ongoing in the banking industry for over four to five months now,” the CEO said as quoted by the news portal.



He added that some financial institutions had already completed integration process.



“There are a few banks that have actually completed the integration work and procurement for devices has also started. We have every confidence in the deadline that has been established by the Bank of Ghana. The industry should be prepared to roll out Ghana cards as the primary source of identification.”



It was also reported that a banking consultant, Nana Otuo Acheampong, said the use of the Ghana card would help track persons who commit during financial transactions.



“It is a good thing in the sense that the multiplicity of ID cards has not helped the system, so now, going mono with a single ID card will help with the tracing and tracking issue. Now, the problem some of the financial institutions have been having is with the non-performing loans, coming from the fact that when someone borrows, they move on, and then you cannot trace them. But now, with one ID card, anything you do will be tracked, and therefore it’ll become easier for you to be accountable for your actions,” he said.