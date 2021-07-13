‘Banks must report cybersecurity breaches’ - Dr Antwi-Boasiako

Business News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

The Head of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, is urging banks to collaborate with security agencies when they record breaches to their cybersecurity.



According to him, the National Cybersecurity Act mandates institutions such as banks to report incidents of breaches of their cybersecurity - a responsibility that must be performed without fail.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako was speaking at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications’ Knowledge Forum Series which focused on cybersecurity.



He said while there is a tendency by banks to downplay such incidents in order to protect their reputations, that is not sufficient grounds not to report the incidents to the relevant agencies for a proper follow-up.



“We need to promote transparency while at the same time ensuring confidentiality to insure our business operations; it’s a delicate balance,” he said. “By transparency, I mean if a bank refuses to report an incident as prescribed by the act, that will not be acceptable—but I think what will equally not be business-appropriate is going to the media and showing the information on the breaches, looking at the Ghanaian context,” he added.



Critical information infrastructure



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako also noted that the authority has identified some 13 Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) that will be announced in the coming weeks by the sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, adding that failure to protect and ensure their daily functioning will affect the country severely.



The cybersecurity act, he said, protects both government and the private sector from threats of hackers. In addition, it provides for production of vital information by relevant bodies through judicial orders for prosecution of culprits. It also grants the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service access to such information in their work.