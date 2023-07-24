Banks just don’t believe in agric - Dumelo

Business News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Several businesses have over the years lamented that access to credit from financial institutions was quite tough.



It appears this assertion made by some members of the business community is somewhat true as the latest person to wade into this controversy is John Dumelo.



Dumelo, apart from acting and being a politician is also a farmer.



According to the farmer in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, several attempts made by him to secure a loan to expand his farms have been unsuccessful.



Responding to a tweet by Absa Bank on businesses securing a collateral-free loan, John Dumelo entreated the bank not to fail him when he applies for it.



He said, "Dear Absa, can I please apply for the loan to expand my farms? Other banks are failing me, pls don’t fail me too…."



Meanwhile, this is the tweet from the Ghanaian bank that John Dumelo responded to; "Take your business to the next level with a collateral free loan. Borrow up to GHS 1,000,000 at just 10% p.a. interest. Loan tenor is up to 24 months. For more information, visit the nearest Absa branch or call (026 224 5160 or 030 242 9150). Terms and conditions apply."



According to reports, John Dumelo owns more than 2,000 acres of farmlands scattered across Ghana.



He is into the production of maize, rice, ginger, mushrooms, cabbage rearing snails and livestock.



