Banks have failed farmers - Agric Minister

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has accused commercial banks of being part of the reason poultry farmers are running out of business.



He averred that the productivity of these poultry farmers could have increased or sustained if commercial banks had given them access to affordable credit.



Due to this, the Agric Minister has disclosed plans to introduce a bill in parliament that will compel banks to give loans to farmers and those in the value chain.



This, he said, will be a way to ensure that commercial banks play their role towards the growth of the agricultural sector just as government plays its role by subsidizing the prices of fertilizers to farmers.



Speaking to the press after touring some selected commercial farms in the Eastern Region over the weekend, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto admitted that the cost of production for poultry farmers has shot up due to the rising inflation among other factors beyond government's control.



“When we met the poultry farmers, it is very obvious that prices of poultry feeds which make up 70 per cent of cost of production has gone up. If you compare prices this year in January, February, March, April and May, and compare to the same period in 2021, 2020, 2019, the prices have shot up. They have shot up for very simple reason that the chemicals have gone up two or three times and that means the cost of production has gone up on the farm," he said.



“The thing is that because of that the cost of doing business in Agriculture has gone up and that is why poultry farmers for instance, those who were doing 150,000 birds, have now reduced to 50,000 because their working capital cannot support the new higher prices. That is where the banks have failed us in agriculture because the banks which are doing business with these poultry farmers should be able to give them credit to sustain their production at those levels or even increase it," he added.



The Agric Minister added that, “Unfortunately, the banks have stayed away and therefore they are having to reduce the level of level of production. Their interpretation had been that government, in spite of all that is happening we had done anything. [But] we took the trouble, more than one and half hours, to explain to them what the government is doing in trying to rectify the situation. After the explanation it was obvious that they were very satisfied with the efforts we have made."



Meanwhile, the President of National Poultry Farmers Association, Victor Oppong Adjei, had bemoaned the hike in the price of soybeans.



The price of soybeans has shot up astronomically to GH₵305 from GH₵150.



According to him, the price of 60-kilo maize has also witnessed a hike from GH₵65 to GH₵180. This, he said, is about 277% increment in the price.



He stated that the continuous increment in these commodities was having dire consequences on poultry farmers.