Banks are ready to provide financial capacity for SMEs to develop

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: UMB

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been advised to tap into advisory and other capacity-building initiatives offered by banks to aid their development.



This message was the basis of the presentation by Charlotte Lily Baidoo, General Manager for SME Banking at Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), during the German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa’s Business Clinic with Financial Service Providers on “Access to Finance for SMEs”, which was held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers campus here in Accra.



The one-day workshop, organized largely by the German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa, deliberated on how financial service providers can offer timely financial solutions and advisory services for SMEs through their uniquely designed service and product offering, with a specific panel discussion on how banks could support SMEs to access the needed capital to grow their businesses.



According to the World Bank and other think -tanks, SMEs account for over 70% of economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). A key trend in the development of SMEs worldwide is the increasing trend to enterprises operating in or powered by what the World Economic Forum has termed the 4th Industrial revolution that is Big Data, Augmented reality, Internet of Things, cloud computing, systems integration additive, autonomous systems, simulations, and cyber security.



Universal Merchant Bank’s presentation focused on the Bank’s bouquet of products specifically targeted at SMEs. Charlotte Lily Baidoo, presenting for the bank, noted “UMB is very proud of its merchant banking heritage here in Ghana.



Over the last 50 years, we have grown a significant number of businesses in Ghana, and have accumulated some experience in the SME sector. We notice that many SMEs do not avail themselves of the advisory services that banks offer.



As your bank, we are essentially your free financial consultants and are available to help SMEs structure their books and upscale their capacity. This is why at UMB, we have developed the ‘Center for Businesses’ concept where SMEs can have the resources they need at a dedicated point. It is also why we are relaunching our SME clinics for SME customers to help deepen the knowledge that will lead to growth’.



In further comments, Mr. Kafui Adoboe of German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa, organizers of the event noted, “Partnering with Banks including UMB is key as in the end, they are really at the frontline of all the support to SMEs. The German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa is committed to SME growth through promoting digitization, excellent book-keeping, and product development.



Digitization is especially exciting and it is interesting to see banks like UMB begin to open up their mobile app and other digital platforms to SMEs.”



Other banks that participated in the conference included Absa, Ecobank, CBG among others. Participants expressed their satisfaction at the timeliness of the forum.