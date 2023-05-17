Banking sector clean-up: Reconciliation Commission must hear aggrieved persons – Gatsi

Business News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Dean of Cape Coast University Business School (CCUBS), Professor John Gatsi says Truth and Reconciliation Commission will be a good tool to start with in dealing with banking sector clean up issues.



According to him, using the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will give aggrieved persons the opportunity to vent out pains the banking sector clean up exercise has caused them.



This comes on the back of former President John Mahama in his victory speech on Monday, stating that an NDC’s government in 2025 will restore the investment of indigenous Ghanaians whose businesses have suffered under this NPP administration.



He indicated that his government shall promote robust local participation in our banking, financial, telecommunications, tourism among others.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Tuesday, Professor Gatsi stated that having a Truth and Reconciliation Commission is the best way to go if the state wants to correct the ills that happened to some of the banks and their owners.



“I am not the one who made the statement, the former President made the statement and he will have to put in place a process that will culminate in identifying some of the banks that ought to be treated fairly. But my proposition is that we have established a Truth and Reconciliation Commission in this country before and that is the approach that we need to use.



“Because some have been maltreated they need to speak out, some of their jobs have been taken in a manner that is not right in a proper democracy. We need to give them space to speak. Some had other legitimate means that could have saved the bank they didn’t allow them,” Professor Gatsi stated.



He continued: “People within the banking sector will have to be provided the opportunity to testify. There are individuals who are owners of the banks who will have to testify and all manner of people will have to testify. Those in the helm of affairs will have to come and testify and a determination will be made and if indeed some banks were found not to be treated well then they will have their licenses back or given some form of compensation.”