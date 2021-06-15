Bankers Association to hold emergency meeting over IGP's demand of armoured bullion vans

Business News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Unidentified armed men attacked a bullion van on Monday, June 14 killing the police escort



• In the process, a hawker close to the scene was also killed during the incident



• The IGP reacting to the incident ordered financial institutions to provide armoured bullion vans for cash transits



The Ghana Association of Bankers is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the procurement of armoured bullion vans to transport cash, myjoyonline reports.



This comes on the back of the killing of two people in an armed robbery attack on a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, June 14.

The driver of the van is currently at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital receiving treatment after sustaining severe injuries.



The two victims who died on the spot were Constable Emmanuel Osei and a hawker called Afua Badu.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh in a statement late Monday requested that all financial institutions provide armoured vehicles for cash transits failure for which the police service will withdraw armed escorts.



The IGP reiterated the Bank of Ghana's notice to banks to make available armoured vehicles for cash transfers.



These financial institutions however are yet to comply with this directive to safeguard the lives of both their personnel and the police officers on escort duties.