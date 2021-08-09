Bank of Ghana to issue new directive for banks, SDI’s Mergers and Acquisitions

Business News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana is set to issue a new directive with regards to Mergers and Acquisitions for Banks and Special Deposit Taking institutions operating in the country.



In business, mergers and acquisitions are often allowed for the injection of more capital into a particular business or entity to better position it for strategic growth.



According to the central bank, the new directive is aimed at safeguarding the interest of depositors, creditors and the entire financial sector as a whole.



The document by the central bank is a revision of the 2018 Mergers and Acquisitions Directive which will properly reflect the current market developments and address teething concerns of industry and donor communities.